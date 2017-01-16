Woman Dies After Being Pulled from Fire

A 53-year-old woman died after she was pulled out of a smoky house fire in the Leimert Park area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 10:41 p.m. Sunday at 3730 South Edgehill Dr., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There was light smoke showing from the single family home when firefighters arrived, Stewart said, and, “upon entering the structure, they found a fire out, with heavy, cold smoke in the house.”

The fire had burned an overstuffed couch, she said. The woman who resided in the house was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Stewart said.

The house had smoke alarms but it is not known if they were functioning, she said.

The incident was under investigation by the LAFD Arson and Counter Terrorism Section, Stewart said.