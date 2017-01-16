uclahealth.org
VIDEO:Pico Library Commemorates the Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

VIDEO:Pico Library Commemorates the Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorating the birth of Dr. King and his effect on American History. In conjunction with the holiday, the Pico Branch Library located at Virginia Park on Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica held a celebration of Dr. King on its premises on Saturday, January 14th.

