VIDEO:Pei Cobb Freed & Partners Breaks Ground on Century Plaza Hotel

Jan 13

Photos: Century 1-5 Credit: Pei, Cobb, Freed & Partners The New York-based Pei Cobb Freed & Partners broke ground in December on its expansion and retro

Photos: Century 1-5 Credit: Pei, Cobb, Freed & Partners The New York-based Pei Cobb Freed & Partners broke ground in December on its expansion and retro

0

Reviewed byonRating: