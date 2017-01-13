Michael Lynton Steps Down as CEO of Sony in Favor of Snapchat

Michael Lynton will step down as corporate executive officer of Sony Corp. and CEO of Sony Entertainment to become chairman of the board of Snap Inc., the parent company of the social media site Snapchat, Sony announced Friday.

“It has been an extraordinary 13 years and an honor to work at Sony with some of the most talented and creative people in the entertainment space,” Lynton said. “I have been involved with Evan (Spiegel) and Snapchat since its early days, and given its growth since then, decided the time was right to transition and focus on my role as chairman of the board of Snap Inc.

I leave Sony with great pride in all we have accomplished together, and confidence that the broad changes we have made and new management team we have assembled over the last few years will strengthen the company overall,” he said.

Lynton, 57, will technically step down Feb. 2, however, he will remain co-CEO of Sony Entertainment, overseeing the Pictures and Music businesses, and as CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Corp. of America for the next six months. He will work with Sony Corp. President/CEO Kazuo Hirai to help in the search for a replacement.

Hirai will take on the additional role of chairman/co-CEO of Sony Entertainment.

“The entertainment industry continues to undergo some of the most transformative changes it has ever seen, and Michael’s vast experience and expertise in the entertainment and media space has been invaluable in charting a path forward through this new landscape,” Hirai said.

Lynton has been with Sony for 13 years, beginning as chairman/CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment and expanding in 2012 to CEO of Sony Entertainment.

In April 2016, he was appointed corporate executive officer of Sony Corp. overseeing the Pictures and Music business.