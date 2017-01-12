uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Grace Joanne Hwang is Camera Obscura’s Newest Resident Artist

On January 4th, the Camera Obscura Art Lab began hosting Grace Hwang as its newest resident artist, and will continue to through April 15th. Hwang’s past work has been focused on movement, which will factor into the work created during her residency, as will workshops in other mediums, including one held on Saturday, January 7th titled “Collaging Remembrance and Forgetting.”

@cameraobscura @santamonica #GraceJoanneHwang

