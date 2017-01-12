LA County Congress Representative Ted Lieu Issues Statement to Congress

Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) issued the following statement regarding his appointment to the House Judiciary Committee in the 115th Congress. In the 114thCongress, Mr. Lieu was a leading voice on immigration reform, civil liberties, internet security, criminal justice reform, and encryption.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve on the House Judiciary Committee. As a former prosecutor, one of only a handful of immigrants serving in Congress, and the only Democrat with a computer science degree, I hope I can bring a unique perspective to the committee charged with overseeing our nation’s administration of law and justice. The Judiciary Committee was my first choice because of the numerous critical issues over which the Committee has jurisdiction, such as immigration, civil liberties, criminal justice reform, privacy, and encryption.”

“The Judiciary Committee takes on exceptional importance given the prior statements of Trump–who lost the popular vote–in which he advocated for a Muslim-American registry as well as the deportation of millions of people, which would include children, high school, and college students who are undocumented. I will fight like hell on the Judiciary Committee to stop all unconstitutional, discriminatory and stupid ideas by our next President.”