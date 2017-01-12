Dr. Ruth Westheimer To Make Appearance In Southern California On February 4th During The Sexual Health Expo In Downtown Los Angeles

Organizers of the third annual Sexual Health Expo (SHE) , the premiere sexual health event in the U.S., are pleased to announce that Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a truly iconic American figure in the field of human sexuality, will deliver the Keynote Talk for the event at 2PM on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The SHE Expo, which will take place at the California Market Center in Downtown Los Angeles during the weekend of February 4-5, is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees. The event will mark a rare public appearance by Dr. Ruth in the Los Angeles area.

The keynote talk will be entitled: “Dr. Ruth On Sexual Literacy: The Knowledge Base You Need to Have Terrific and Safer Sex.” Since Dr. Ruth doesn’t believe there is such a thing as “safe sex,” she uses the term “safer sex” instead.

The Sexual Health Expo (SHE) is an upscale event that puts a stylish touch on sex education, anchored by workshops hosted by top “Sexperts,” along with more than 60 exhibitors demonstrating the latest, most innovative and cutting-edge sex toys and pleasure products. SHE empowers its diverse attendee base to immerse themselves in all the benefits of a healthy sex life. During the event, top authors, educators, lecturers and entrepreneurs from around the world will present workshops and discussions across the full spectrum of sexual wellness.

Said Dr. Ruth, “I am looking forward to speaking at the Sexual Health Expo in Los Angeles. While I have never attended one of their earlier gatherings, I understand that many ‘next generation’ sex experts, or ‘Sexperts,’ will be presenting workshops during this two-day expo. From what I gather, a number of them were inspired to pursue the field of human sexuality by my efforts during the past four decades. That is very humbling to acknowledge, and I am very happy that these professionals are helping to spread the importance of healthy sex to all consenting adults!”

“We are beyond thrilled to have the remarkable Dr.Ruth speak to our attendees!” adds Sara Ramirez, SHE’s Media Director. “She is, without question, the Mother of the modern day sexual health and wellness movement, and a true national treasure. We know that her presence will certainly help to position our event as the preeminent sexual health gathering in the United States, if not the world. Our attendees, exhibitors and ‘Sexperts’ are all looking forward to attending Dr. Ruth’s talk. At the end of the day on February 4th, we’ll all be able to tell our colleagues that we actually had the opportunity to listen to a real-life living legend speak in person!”

ABOUT DR. RUTH WESTHEIMER:

Dr. Ruth Westheimer is an iconic American figure in the field of human sexuality. She is a psychosexual therapist who pioneered speaking frankly about sexual matters on radio with her program, “Sexually Speaking,” which debuted in 1980 as a fifteen minute, taped show that aired on WYNY-FM (NBC) in New York. One year later, it became a live, one-hour show during which “Dr. Ruth,” as she became known, answered call-in questions from listeners. Soon it became part of a communications network that would distribute her expertise across media, including television, books, newspapers, games, home video, computer software, and her website: www.drruth.com and via Twitter: @AskDrRuth

Born in 1928 in Germany, Dr. Ruth was sent to a children’s home in Switzerland at the age of ten – the home had become an orphanage for most of the German Jewish students who’d been sent there to escape the Holocaust. At 17, she went to what was then “Palestine,” where she fought for that country’s independence as a member of the Haganah – the Jewish freedom fighters. She then moved to Paris, where she studied at the Sorbonne and taught kindergarten. Later immigrating to the U.S. in 1956, Dr. Ruth obtained her Masters Degree in Sociology from the Graduate Faculty of the New School of Social Research. In 1970, she received a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) in the Interdisciplinary Study of the Family from Columbia University Teacher’s College.

Dr. Ruth worked for Planned Parenthood for a time, and it was that experience that prompted her to further her education in human sexuality by studying under Dr. Helen Singer Kaplan at New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center. Dr. Ruth later participated in that program for five years as an Adjunct Associate Professor. She has also taught at Lehman College, Brooklyn College, Adelphi University, Columbia University and West Point, was an Adjunct Professor at N.Y.U., an Associate Fellow of Calhoun College at Yale University, and a Fellow of Butler College at Princeton University. She is also a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine. In addition to having her own private practice, she frequently lectures at universities across the country and has twice been named “College Lecturer of the Year.” Also, she continues her teaching career with a seminar at Columbia Teachers College.

In addition to radio, Dr. Ruth’s television career has spanned both broadcast and cable. Her first TV show aired locally in New York, but she soon went national on Lifetime’s “The Dr. Ruth Show.” Later, “Ask Dr. Ruth” was syndicated both nationally and internationally by King Features Entertainment. As such, Dr. Ruth became well-known around the world, everywhere from London to Hong Kong, and across the United States.

“The All New Dr. Ruth Show” brought her back to Lifetime, and with “What’s Up, Dr. Ruth,” she helped broaden Lifetime’s appeal with teens. TV”s “You’re On The Air With Dr. Ruth” brought her back to the format she began with, by featuring both studio guests and live phone calls. In 1992, she reached out to adult Americans with “Never Too Late,” which was broadcast on Nostalgia Television. More recently, she has been reaching the younger set through the use of puppets teaching viewers how to read long words on the PBS series “Between The Lions.”

In 2007 and 2008, Dr. Ruth regularly appeared on Retirement Living TV, and in 2007 she also had a show on MTV U, a station broadcast to 750 college campuses and on the web. Segments from these shows can now be seen on her You Tube channel” www.youtube.com/drruth. The BBC production “Extraordinary Women” filmed an episode about her life which aired on PBS stations across the country and around the world. In addition, she also has her own website, www.drruth.com and is on Twitter @AskDrRuth.

In print, Dr. Ruth circles the globe with her column, Ask Dr. Ruth , which is syndicated by King Features. She is also the author of forty-one books and counting.

The National Mother’s Day Committee once honored Dr. Ruth as “Mother Of The Year.” She has received a Liberty Medal from the City of New York, and earned the Israel Cultural Award from Israel Bonds. People Magazine , whose cover she once graced, included her on their list of the “Most Intriguing People of the 20thCentury.”

Dr. Ruth received the Yale Mental Health Research Advocacy Award at the 2012 annual National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) research advocacy symposium. In 2013, she was awarded the Margaret Sanger Award from Planned Parenthood. She is a board member of the YMHA of Washington Heights, where she served as president for eleven years, as well as a board member for the Museum of Jewish Heritage: A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

At age 88, Dr. Ruth shows no signs of slowing down. She has two children and four grandchildren, and resides in New York City.

ABOUT SHE – THE SEXUAL HEALTH EXPO/LOS ANGELES/2017:

A groundbreaking event dedicated to promoting sexual health and wellness, the Sexual Health Expo (SHE) is an upscale event that puts a stylish touch on sex-ed. Anchored by exclusive workshops hosted by the nation’s top “Sexperts” and exhibition halls featuring cutting-edge pleasure product brands, SHE empowers its diverse attendee base to immerse themselves in all the benefits of a healthy sex life.

Since its inception, SHE has been touted by Cosmopolitan magazine as a must-attend event, and has also been featured by such top media outlets as Playboy, New York Magazine, CBS, VICE, Elite Daily, The Guardian, Inside Hook, Quintessential Gentleman, HER Report, Bustle, HelloFlo, MadeMan.com, and many others.

Launched in 2014, the SHE Expo has, to date, taken place in Los Angeles in 2014 and 2015, and in New York City and in Brooklyn in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

