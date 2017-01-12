Andrew Isaac Joins Odgers Law Group

Andrew Isaac has joined Odgers Law Group as managing attorney of their Century City office.

“We’re thrilled to have Andrew Isaac join our team. Andrew is a valuable addition to our firm, with years of experience in handling a multitude of services such as estate planning cases and business law cases,” said Founder Matthew W. Odgers.

The firm focuses on serving entrepreneurs, businesses owners, celebrity actors and athletes, and healthcare professionals.

Isaac obtained his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri in Civil Engineering and then attended Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.

Odgers Law Group was recognized as number 267 on the Entrepreneur360 list of top entrepreneurial companies in America.