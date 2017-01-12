Malibu Library Speaker Series Starts 2017 Season with Exciting Multimedia Presentation Exploring How The Beatles Created Their Music

he Malibu Library Speakers Series kicks off the 2017 season with Scott Freiman’s “Roll Up! Deconstructing The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour,” an innovative multimedia exploration of how the Beatles created their world-changing music, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7:00 PM at Malibu City Hall.

“Roll Up! Deconstructing The Beatles” is an engaging multimedia presentation exploring the songwriting and recording techniques used by The Beatles. Using a combination of rare audio, video, historical photos, and recording track sheets, composer and producer Scott Freiman takes the audience back in time and into the studio with The Beatles as they create their music.

Freiman is an internationally recognized expert and lecturer on the music of The Beatles. He has presented his lectures to sold-out audiences at theaters nationwide and has spoken about The Beatles at colleges, universities, and corporations, such as Pixar, Google, and Facebook. He also taught a course on “The Beatles in The Studio” at Yale University. Freiman composed music for more than 10 films, as well as the Emmy award-winning BBC/Discovery series “Life” and was sound editor and mixer on David Attenborough’s “Flying Monsters.” To see descriptions, photos and videos of Freiman’s presentations, visit www.beatleslectures.com.

“I am proud of the contributions the Library Speaker Series has made to Malibu’s cultural life,” said Mayor Lou La Monte. “Scott Freiman is one of the really unique and entertaining speakers lined up for the Speaker Series in 2017. His innovative and engaging presentation is something that can only be truly experienced in person, and this is a rare opportunity to see it.”

The free event includes a reception with a Q&A with the speaker and refreshments. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu, CA 90265.

About the Series

The 2017 Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program of the County of Los Angeles Public Library, Malibu Branch, and the City of Malibu, featuring experts, authors and notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food and the environment. The events are free and open to the public.

Past notable speakers in the Library Speaker Series include climate change champion and author Bill McKibben; prolific comedy writer and director Tom Shadyac; author of the best-selling novel “Eat, Pray, Love” Elizabeth Gilbert; award-winning documentary filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey; and performance painter David Garibaldi.

The event is free and open to all, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, visitwww.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers or call the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438.