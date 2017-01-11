$1.6 Billion for Century City Purple Line Extension

Federal funds to build the second phase of the Purple Line through Beverly Hills and Century City were announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Metro on Jan. 5.

The first section of the line is currently under construction between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/La Cienega, and the second section will run 2.6 miles further with two new stations at Wilshire/Rodeo and at the corner of Constellation Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars in Century City. The third section would run to Westwood and is still in the planning stages.

“Angelenos and people across L.A. County have shown their commitment to creating a better-connected transportation system, and this investment echoes that commitment to giving people faster, more convenient connections to their jobs, to healthy recreation, fun attractions, and to the people they love,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

He added, “We are moving quickly to create the world-class transit system our people deserve, and these federal funds for the Purple Line extension will accelerate progress along the region’s busiest transit corridor.’’

The just-announced federal funding includes a $1.187 billion construction grant agreement through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program, a $307 million loan through the Department of Transportation’s TIFIA program, and $169 million in funding through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.

Combined with Metro’s $836 million local match from Measure R funds and more from the recently passed Measure M, the second section of the Purple Line is funded for roughly $2.5 billion, Garcetti’s office said.

The first section of the Purple Line extension also received a construction grant agreement and DOT TIFIA loan in 2014.

“The Obama administration is making an important investment in the future of the Los Angeles region,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. “Thanks to a strong local vision and federal support, Los Angeles will continue its transformation from the nation’s car capital to one that embraces sustainable, multimodal solutions that increase access to opportunity.”

The two new stations are expected to open in 2026, with the extension to Westwood targeted for completion by 2035, according to the DOT. However, Measure M, a sales tax increase which was approved by county voters in November, is expected to raise $120 billion for public transit over the next 40 years and calls for the full extension to Westwood to be completed by 2024, in time for the Olympic Games, which the City of Los Angeles is bidding for.