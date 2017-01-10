Malibu Mayor Gets Advocacy Role

Malibu Mayor Lou La Monte has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ (NLC) 2017 Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness. The appointment was announced by the NLC President, Cleveland City Councilmember Matt Zone.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on this Committee,” Mayor La Monte said. “It will help us ensure that the issues that are important to us here in Malibu are heard in Washington D.C.”

As a committee member, La Monte will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home.

La Monte has been a champion of many quality of life issues that impact Malibu and other communities, including the overconcentration of group homes in neighborhoods. Serving on this Committee will offer La Monte the opportunity to be involved in influencing policy that can address these issues that affect cities across the country.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Gerri Schroder, City Councilmember, Henderson, Nevada, and Vice Chairs Gyna Bivens, Councilmember, Fort Worth, Texas, and Johnnie Warren, Councilmember, Oakwood Village, Ohio.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org