Zillow and Redfin Values Accuracy

By Ron Wynn

Imagine appraising a property from a computer. In theory, this sounds great, but how accurate can the evaluation be when the computer factors nothing positive for: a view, a new kitchen, new landscaping, a perfect and superior location, character and charm, superb curb appeal, mint condition, load of natural light, cul-de-sac street, 50-year-old trees, totally private, a special public school, on the crest of a gentle incline, all new finishes, appliances and hardware, central air conditioning, fabulous master suite, custom designed closets, etc. In contrast, how accurate can an estimate be when a computer factors nothing negative for: a home in fixer upper condition, a yard with no play area for kids, a major traffic street, a “short cut” location used at peak hours, a home with dated fixtures and appliances, a home that is exceptionally dark, with poor floor plan and tiny rooms, no master bedroom suite, tandem walk through rooms, bad curb appeal, cottage cheese ceilings, asbestos, an old heating system, low ceilings, an unattractive side alley, freeway or traffic noise, airport noise and fumes, messy homes next door or across the street, trucks and boats next door, bad vibe neighbors, loud barking dogs next door, narrow lot frontage, lack of privacy, etc.

At the end of the day, all Zillow and Redfin have to work with is your lot size and square footage. That is truly not nearly enough to establish value. For a property value analysis, call a savvy neighborhood realtor or a licensed appraiser to discuss this article further. For further question, call Ron Wynn 310-963-9944 or email me, [email protected]

Ron Wynn | Top 10 Agent Nationwide | Wall Street Journal Top 100. BRE # 00420587.