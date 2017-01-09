Submissions Open for the Malibu Teen Music and Art Festival

Musicians and visual artists can apply for entry to the City of Malibu’s Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission Teen Music and Art Festival starting January 3.

To qualify for the Festival, which takes place March 24 at City Hall, all musicians and artists must be in middle school or high school. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The deadline to submit an application for a musician (solo artist or band) is February 2. The deadline to submit visual artwork is March 10, 2017. The theme for visual art is “music.”

The Teen Music and Art Festival takes place on March 24, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Civic Theater in Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.) Tickets are $5 at the door, and include a free raffle ticket. Guests who bring two boxes of crayons to donate to Crayon Collection to benefit inner-city art programs will receive free admission.

For more information, visit www.Malibucity.org/TeenMusicArtFestival or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 310.317.1364.