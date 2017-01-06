uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Rare Baby Iguana Discovered

Conservationists working on behalf of Ahura Resorts and San Diego Zoo Global were excited to find a baby Fijian Crested Iguana during a recent population survey of a remnant dry forest area on the island of Malolo Levu.  The baby brings the total documented number of this population to 31 individuals.

#sandiegozoo #iguana

