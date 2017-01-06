uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Lakers to Hold “Friday Night Live” Tonight

Lakers to Hold “Friday Night Live” Tonight

by: Category: Community Calendar, Events + Exhibits, News, Sports, Things To Do Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Los Angeles Lakers will hold “Friday Night Live” from 4-7 p.m. Friday at LA Live Plaza before their game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the NBA championship trophy, get autographs from the Laker Girls, participate in games and win prizes.

Michael Cooper, a guard/forward on the Lakers’ five championship teams in the 1980s, will sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans from 5:30-7 p.m.

“Friday Night Live” will also be held Jan. 20, March 3, March 17 and March 24.

lakers

Lakers to Hold “Friday Night Live” Tonight Reviewed by on . The Los Angeles Lakers will hold "Friday Night Live" from 4-7 p.m. Friday at LA Live Plaza before their game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center. Fans will The Los Angeles Lakers will hold "Friday Night Live" from 4-7 p.m. Friday at LA Live Plaza before their game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center. Fans will Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top