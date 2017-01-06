Lakers to Hold “Friday Night Live” Tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers will hold “Friday Night Live” from 4-7 p.m. Friday at LA Live Plaza before their game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the NBA championship trophy, get autographs from the Laker Girls, participate in games and win prizes.

Michael Cooper, a guard/forward on the Lakers’ five championship teams in the 1980s, will sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans from 5:30-7 p.m.

“Friday Night Live” will also be held Jan. 20, March 3, March 17 and March 24.