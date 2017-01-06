Assemblymember Richard Bloom Releases Statement on the Passing of Tilikum

Today, California State Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica), who authored the Orca Welfare and Safety Act that ended orca shows and captive breeding in California, released a statement on the passing of Tilikum:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Tilikum, the orca whose life was the centerpiece in the documentary Blackfish and the efforts to end orca captivity. Tilikum embodied all that is wrong with having orcas in captivity. He was ripped away from his mother from his wild, natural environment when he was only two years old – a pod he would still be with today had he never been captured, lived a life of solitude, developed health problems at a young age, and exhibited aggressive behaviors towards other orcas and humans ultimately leading to the deaths of three people. Sadly, his life was needed for us to realize this tragedy had to stop. My heart goes out to all who have cared for him over the years and the countless individuals who have worked so hard to put an end to orca captivity.”

