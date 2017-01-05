Big Rig Crash Occurs on 60 Eastbound, 3 Lanes Blocked

A big rig crashed on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Los Angeles Thursday, blocking most lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. just east of Lorena Street, a short distance west of East L.A., said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio. No injuries were reported, he said.

The CHP said the big rig collided with a small car and that rain is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

All eastbound lanes, with the exception of the No. 1 lane, were closed, as was the Lorena Street onramp, until about 6 a.m., when all the roadways were reopened.