7th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards to Occur Next Month

Each year, the Guild of Music Supervisors honors remarkable men and women within the film, television, games, advertising, trailers and emerging media industries who strive to achieve creative excellence. This year over 600 guests and industry heavyweights will gather for an unforgettable evening with awards in categories varying from “Best Song/Recording Created for a Film,” to “Best Music Supervision in a Video Game,” and “Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama.” The event will begin with a red carpet and cocktail reception, followed by the awards ceremony and live music performances with special guests.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

6:00 pm – 7:30pm: Nominee & Sponsor Pre-Event Reception

7:30 pm – 8:00pm: Single Ticket Holders Check In

8:00 pm – 9:30pm: Awards Show

The event will be hosted at The Theatre at Ace Hotel (929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015) by event co-chairs and music supervisors John Houlihan, Joel C. High and Robin Kaye. Past Honorees, Participants and Performers include Artists Meghan Trainor, Gavin Rossdale, Aloe Blacc, Ray Parker Jr., Kenny Loggins, LeAnn Rimes, Børns, Andra Day and Moby, Actress/Comedian Rebel Wilson and top Music Supervisors such as Alexandra Patsavas (Grey’s Anatomy), PJ Bloom (American Horror Story), Thomas Golubić (Breaking Bad) and Dave Jordan (Guardians of The Galaxy), to name a few.

For more information, visit www.gmsawards.com. Tickets will go on sale on the website on January 15th, 2017.