Reward Announced for Information on Seven-Year-Old Shooting

A $10,000 reward will be announced Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever gunned down a 20- year-old man more than seven years ago in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles.

Waymon Weston was shot late on the evening of Oct. 19, 2009, in the 1100 block of West 90th Street, near Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives will be joined by Weston’s mother and county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in announcing the reward at a news conference planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau in Monterey Park.

According to the sheriff’s department, Weston was on the phone with his girlfriend when two suspects approached him and asked about his gang affiliation.

“One suspect shot the victim, and both suspects fled in a vehicle which was later recovered,” said Deputy Lillian Peck of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Detectives and Supervisor Ridley-Thomas wish to refresh public awareness of the case and entice potential witnesses to step forward by presenting a money reward offer.”