Applications for the City of Malibu Poet Laureate May Be Submitted Through January 11, 2017

The application period for the Malibu Poet Laureate closes Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM. All poets, creative writers and spoken word artists are encouraged to apply.

The City Council approved creating Malibu’s Poet Laureate Program in November 2016 in partnership with the Cultural Arts Commission. The selected candidate will focus on elevating the literary arts, both in Malibu and outside communities while representing the City of Malibu for a two-year term.

The Malibu Poet Laureate is open to any poet who resides in, or is affiliated with Malibu. The Poet Laureate candidate will be selected by a panel under the guidance of Dr. John Struleoff, Chair of the Creative Writing Department at Pepperdine University. Dr. Struleoff is an Esteemed Writing Fellow of the National Endowment for the Arts and Wallace Stegner Program at Stanford University.

Duties

The Poet Laureate will work with local schools and the Malibu Library to promote poetry; act as the official Consultant in Poetry to the City of Malibu and the Malibu Library; participate in and/or create one Invitational event each year; represent Malibu at literary and poetry events; and work with the Laureate Committee to advance the literary arts as an advocate for poetry and written and spoken word.

How to Apply

g/poet and follow the instructions. By mail – download the application at http://malibuartsandculture .org/poet. Fill out the application, and mail together with copies of five poems and the required cover letter in a sealed envelope addressed to: City of Malibu, Attn: Amy Crittenden. 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu CA 9026.

For more information, call Amy Crittenden, Recreation Manager at (310) 456-2489 ext. 337 or email [email protected], or visit http://malibuartsandcult ure.org/poet.