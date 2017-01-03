uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Things Back to Normal at LAX Customs

Things Back to Normal at LAX Customs

by: Category: Community Calendar, News, Traffic + Transportation Leave a comment A+ / A-

Things were back to normal Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport in the aftermath of a problem with U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers on Monday that delayed airline passengers nationwide.

The outage, which began abut 6 p.m. Monday, resulted in “longer than usual wait times,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Daniel Hetlage said.

Airport officials and international travelers reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours at various airports throughout the country, leaving many New Year’s weekend holiday passengers with frayed tempers.

The outage affected the processing of people coming into the country on international flights, according to Los Angeles International Airport spokesman Frederick Badlissi.

CBP reported that there was no indication the outage was malicious in nature. The cause remained under investigation.

 

LAX

Things Back to Normal at LAX Customs Reviewed by on . Things were back to normal Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport in the aftermath of a problem with U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers on Monda Things were back to normal Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport in the aftermath of a problem with U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers on Monda Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top