Things Back to Normal at LAX Customs

Things were back to normal Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport in the aftermath of a problem with U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers on Monday that delayed airline passengers nationwide.

The outage, which began abut 6 p.m. Monday, resulted in “longer than usual wait times,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Daniel Hetlage said.

Airport officials and international travelers reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours at various airports throughout the country, leaving many New Year’s weekend holiday passengers with frayed tempers.

The outage affected the processing of people coming into the country on international flights, according to Los Angeles International Airport spokesman Frederick Badlissi.

CBP reported that there was no indication the outage was malicious in nature. The cause remained under investigation.