Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to Co-Host 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Comedian/actors Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co- host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, organizers announced Tuesday.

“From film to television to Broadway, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been almost everywhere — and now their world domination will be complete when they host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards,” Film Independent President John Welsh said. “We couldn’t think of two smarter, funnier people to host our show, and look forward to having them on the beach on Saturday, Feb. 25.”

The awards, which honor the best in independent films, will be presented the day before the Oscars in a tent near the beach in Santa Monica.

Kroll stars in Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show” and portrayed Ruxin in the FXX series “The League.” Mulaney and Kroll star in the Broadway show “Oh, Hello on Broadway.” Mulaney is a former “Saturday Night Live” staff writer.