Several Offices Closed Today in Recognition of New Year’s Day

Government offices, courts, schools, libraries, banks and post offices will be closed Monday in recognition of the New Year’s holiday.

There will be no trash collection by crews in Los Angeles, according to the city Bureau of Sanitation. Residents whose trash is normally collected on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday.

Metro buses, trains and subways will be on a Sunday schedule. More details and specific schedules for bus lines can be found at www.metro.net.

The following Foothill Transit lines will operate on a weekend schedule: 178, 185, 187, 190, 194, 195, 197, 269, 272, 274, 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 286, 289, 291, 480, 482, 486, 488, 492 and the Silver Streak. No other Foothill Transit lines will be in operation.

Further details about Foothill Transit schedules are available online at www.foothilltransit.org or by calling (800) 743-3463.

Metrolink’s Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines will operate on a Sunday schedule, but will include special earlier service to help riders get to the Tournament of Roses Parade route. No other lines will be operating. Metrolink train schedules and other information, including details on how to get to the Rose Parade route, are available online at www.metrolinktrains.com or by calling (800) 371-LINK.