Authorities Seek Public Help After Hit and Run by Man in Maserati on CHP

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the driver who bailed out of a silver Maserati SUV after crashing it into a California Highway Patrol car during a chase in North Hollywood.

The short pursuit began at 8:27 p.m. Friday on the Hollywood (170) Freeway at Magnolia Boulevard, said CHP Officer Alex Rubio.

A CHP patrol car tried to pull over the silver-colored vehicle for speeding on the southbound 170 Freeway, ordering the motorist to exit the freeway at Riverside Drive, the CHP reported.

At the bottom of Riverside Drive offramp, the SUV driver made a left turn through a red light. Then, the SUV went back onto the northbound freeway and eventually exited on Sherman Way.

The SUV then entered a cul-de-sac on Vose Street, east of St. Clair Street. The driver made a U-turn, drove across a lawn and the Maserati struck the right rear of the CHP patrol car.

That disabled the patrol car, but the SUV driver sped off.

The SUV was later located with assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter. It was abandoned, its driver gone.

The CHP’s West Valley Division asked anyone with any information regarding the Maserati SUV or the motorist to call them at (818) 888-0980.