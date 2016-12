VIDEO:2016 – A Year in Venice

Dec 30

A lot has happened in Venice this year. Take a look back at the year that was 2016… #VeniceBeach #VeniceBeachSurfing #Surfing #surf #waves #elnino #VeniceSign #

A lot has happened in Venice this year. Take a look back at the year that was 2016… #VeniceBeach #VeniceBeachSurfing #Surfing #surf #waves #elnino #VeniceSign #

0

Reviewed byonRating: