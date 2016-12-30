Search Continues for Couple Who Disappeared Over Holidays

A search continued Friday for a young couple who went missing during a holiday road trip to Big Sur and did not return by Christmas as planned.

Police were circulating photos of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, in hopes that someone will come forward and share information that will lead to their whereabouts. They were last seen nearly a week ago, and their families have not heard from them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two left Dec. 23 on what was to be a weekend trip and were expected to return on Christmas Day, the LAPD reported.

Gonzalez is Hispanic, 5 feet 6, 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Fernandez is Hispanic, 5 feet 8, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fernandez was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic four-door sedan, California license plate number 5VUD295.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 and ask for Detective Palmer. After-hours or weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.