Man and Woman Face Disorderly Conduct Charges After Fighting on Delta Flight

A Los Angeles man and a Minnesota woman are facing disorderly conduct charges after fighting on a Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles, prompting the pilot to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The flight took off at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday but returned at 7:35 p.m., airport spokesman Patrick Hogan told ABC News. The flight crew reported the couple became disruptive and refused to follow instructions, Hogan said.

Police led the couple off the plane as fellow passengers jeered, prompting the man to take a swing at one of the passengers, a witness told the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

A Delta spokesman said the couple became aggressive and created a disruption in the cabin but details of what actually sparked the altercation were not immediately available.

A passenger who shot video of the episode said the woman wanted to use the rest room but became agitated after being ordered back to her seat, the Star Tribune reported.

Airport police identified the man as 35-year-old Blake A. Fleisig and the woman as 36-year-old Anna C. Koosmann of Edina, Minnesota.

Both of them were cited for disorderly conduct while Koosman was additionally cited for obstructing the legal process, according to media reports. Both were booked in jail and released.