Drew Barrymore, Sylvester Stallone, Nicole Kidman, and Resse Witherspoon to Serve as Presenters on Golden Globes

Drew Barrymore, Sylvester Stallone, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are among the big names who will serve as presenters Jan. 8 during the 74th annual Golden Globes Awards, it was announced Friday.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will host the ceremony, to be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, and broadcast on NBC from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The official red carpet pre-show will stream exclusively on Twitter at 6- 8 p.m, organizers said.