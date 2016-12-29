Bidding Begins Tonight for SAG Awards

Wannabe star-gazers can begin bidding tonight for bleacher seats alongside the red carpet leading into the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

More than 100 bleacher seats are up for grabs in the auction, the proceeds of which will benefit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Available VIP seats include front-row positions across from platforms for E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet” show, and across from the international fashion photographers.

Bidding will begin at 6 p.m. at www.sagawards.org/auction and continue until 6 p.m. Jan. 8.

Auction proceeds will benefit SAG Foundation programs including Storyline Online and BookPALS, which feature professional actors reading to more than 8 million children in classrooms and online each month. Funds will also support the foundation’s Catastrophic health Fund, Emergency Assistance and Scholarship Program for SAG-AFTRA members and their families.

The SAG Awards ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Shrine Auditorium.