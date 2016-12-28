Portions of the I-5 Freeway to be Closed Temporarily for Sign Replacement

The California Department of Transportation will close portions of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Hollywood (170) Freeway and the Kern County line as part of a sign replacement project. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and subject to change:

Tuesday, December 27 through Friday, December 30

Northbound 5 Freeway

– 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Up to 3 lanes from Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway to Lancaster Road.

– 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lyons Avenue off-ramp, Paxton Street on- and off-ramp.

– 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound I-5 connector to eastbound 118 Freeway.

Southbound 5 Freeway

– 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Up to 3 lanes from Quail Lake Road to San Diego (405) Freeway.

– 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Hughes Road and Lyons Avenue off-ramp.

– 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound 5 Freeway truck connector.