Rollover Crash Occurs in Malibu

At least one person was injured Tuesday in a rollover crash on Malibu Canyon Road, authorities said.

It was reported at 6:49 a.m. on Malibu Canyon Road north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were trapped in the overturned Honda CRV, the CHP said.

They were freed by 7:30 a.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.

A helicopter was summoned to take at least one person to a hospital, Peters said.

The CHP did not indicate whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

 

