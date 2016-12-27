uclahealth.org
Mild Earthquake Occurs in Malibu

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the Malibu area early Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2:58 a.m. quake was 8.6 miles deep, its epicenter 5 miles west-southwest off the coast of Malibu.

More than 200 people reported weak to mild shaking to the USGS-Caltech “Did You Feel It?” website, including 29 in Malibu, 37 in Westlake Village, 59 in Newbury Park, 13 in Agoura Hills, 20 in Thousand Oaks and 13 in Camarillo.

 

