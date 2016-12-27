Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies, Age 99

Actress and former beauty queen Zsa Zsa Gabor died of a heart attack, the coroner’s office announced Tuesday.

Gabor was 99 years old when she died on Dec. 18. Her death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of death, with coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease as contributing factors.

TMZ first reported the news.

Funeral services will be held for Gabor on Friday in Beverly Hills.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 N. Roxbury Drive, followed by interment at Westwood Village Memorial Park, 1218 Glendon Ave.

Gabor, who would have turned 100 on Feb. 6, was born in Budapest, won the Miss Hungary crown in 1936, and emigrated to the United States where she embarked on movie career that mostly saw her in B-movies. Married nine times, she gained her most-recent fame when she slapped a Beverly Hills police officer in the face during a traffic stop in 1989.

She had been in declining health, and the subject of a court battle between her ninth husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, and her daughter, Francesca Hilton, who died last year at age 67 from a stroke.

Gabor was born Sari Gabor in Budapest on Feb. 17, 1917, and reached the apex of her career when she was directed by John Ford in the 1952 musical “Moulin Rouge.”

Along with her sister, Eva Gabor, Zsa Zsa Gabor was a staple of game shows, talk shows and guest TV spots in the 1950s through ’70s. She was — some said — a forerunner of the Kardashians — famous for being famous.

Zsa Zsa Gabor was married nine times, with seven divorces and one annulment, to Burhan Asaf Belge, Conrad Hilton, George Sanders, Herbert Hunter, Joshua S. Cosden Jr., Jack Ryan, Michael O’Hara, Felkipe de Alba (the one annulment) and then von Anhalt, in 1986.