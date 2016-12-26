Rogue One Continues to Dominate North American Box Office in Second Week of Release

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” continued to dominate the North American box office in its second week of release, taking in $96.1 million over the four-day Christmas weekend, according to preliminary figures released Monday.

In second place was Universal’s animated musical “Sing,” which took in an estimated $56.1 million in its first weekend at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to box office tracker comScore.

Third place belonged to the science fiction adventure “Passengers,” with $30.4 million.

The comedy “Why Him?” was fourth with $16.7 million, while the video game-based “Assassin’s Creed” was fifth with $15 million for the Friday- through-Monday period.

Rounding out the top 10 films at the box office were “Fences” ($11.3 million); “Moana” ($10.4 million); “La La Land” ($9.7 million); “Office Christmas Party” ($7.2 million); and “Collateral Beauty” ($7 million).