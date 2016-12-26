Many Offices Still Closed In Observance of Christmas

Government offices, courts, schools, libraries, banks and post offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.

There will be no trash collection by crews in Los Angeles, according to the city Bureau of Sanitation. Residents whose trash is normally collected on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday.

Metro buses, trains and subways will be on a Sunday schedule. Specific schedules for bus lines can be found at www.metro.net.

The following Foothill Transit lines will operate on a weekend schedule: 178, 185, 187, 190, 194, 195, 197, 269, 272, 274, 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 286, 289, 291, 480, 482, 486, 488, 492 and the Silver Streak. No other Foothill Transit lines will be in operation.

Further details about Foothill Transit schedules are available online at www.foothilltransit.org or by calling (800) 743-3463.

Metrolink will operate on a Sunday schedule. Train schedules and directions to a Metrolink station are available online at www.metrolinktrains.com or by calling (800) 371-LINK.