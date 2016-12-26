Man Crashes Car Moments After Being Pursued by Highway Patrol

A man was killed Monday when he crashed his four-door Chevrolet into a pole and a tree within two blocks of the start of a California Highway Patrol pursuit, authorities said.

The pursuit started at 2:32 a.m. after CHP officers observed the vehicle running a stop sign at Firestone Boulevard and Central Avenue and wanted to pull over the driver to see if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and a tree in the 900 block of Manchester Boulevard between Central and McKinley avenues, Kravig said.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Manchester Avenue between McKinley and Central avenues was closed for the crash investigation, Kravig said.