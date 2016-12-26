Clippers to Hold Jewish Heritage Night Tonight

The Los Angeles Clippers will hold Jewish Heritage Night tonight, including the lighting of a menorah marking the third night of Hanukkah before tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center.

Israeli Consul General Sam Grundwerg will speak before the game. The Jewish Children’s Choir will sing the national anthem. Milken Community School’s LA-Israeli Dance Team will perform at halftime.

Students from the Marlton School in Baldwin Hills will be welcomed by staff from the consulate and receive a backpack that includes a basketball, custom-made T-shirt, a Clipper dreidel and a voucher for a new pair of athletic shoes. The school is the lone Los Angeles Unified School District school for the deaf and hard of hearing.

A ticket package is available at nba.com/clippers/jewishheritage which includes a commemorative dreidel, the four-sided top spun during Hanukkah celebrations, which partially commemorates a game that Jews under Greek domination are believed to have played to camouflage their Torah study.