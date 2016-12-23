Three Christmas Eve Masses to be Held at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Three Christmas Eve Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Saturday, with Archbishop Jose H. Gomez presiding over a bilingual Christmas Midnight Mass.

The Midnight Mass celebrating the birth of Jesus will be preceded by a program of Christmas carols sung by the cathedral’s English language choir beginning at 11:30 p.m.

A Christmas Eve Family Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., a Spanish- language Mass at 7 p.m. and an English-language Mass at 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve services at the La Crescenta Presbyterian Church at 3 and 5 p.m. will include nativity animals.

Christmas Eve in Los Angeles will be also be marked by the 57th annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration, billed by organizers as the county’s largest multicultural holiday celebration.

The celebration will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the Music Center. It will feature 21 music, dance and choral ensembles totaling more than 500 performers.

Highlights include the Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company with a folklorico dance from the Tabasco, Mexico, region; the Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble, performing the classical handbell repertoire celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah; and the Latin Jazz band Cuba L.A. performing selections from its Christmas album, “Navidad Cubana.”

Admission and parking are free. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The celebration will be televised live by KOCE-TV Channel 50 and online at pbssocal.org and replayed from 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday.

More information about the celebration, including complete program information, is available at HolidayCelebration.org or by calling (213) 972- 3099.