LAX Delays are Expected to Decrease on Friday

Flight delays and cancellations at Los Angeles International Airport will be fewer Friday than in the past couple of days, but travelers should still check with their airlines for possible changes, authorities said.

LAX spokeswoman Mary Grady said the following delays and cancellations are being projected for the 12-hour period between midnight and noon Friday: 91 arrival delays and 47 departure delays; and four arrival cancellations and one departure cancellation.

“Things have significantly improved,” Grady said. “But it will still be a very busy day today, with about 238,000 passengers anticipated.”

Wednesday was the busiest travel day of the year, and Thursday was not far behind.

Grady urged people to check with their airlines for the latest flight information because of potential delays or cancellations as the day goes on.

“With the storm coming in later, it will impact traffic, so people should allow plenty of time to get to their terminals,” Grady said.