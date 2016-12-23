Storm Shelters Extend Hours Due to Weather

Because of cold and wet weather conditions, a temporary extension of hours at most winter shelters will be in effect through Sunday morning, when the shelters will resume normal hours, authorities said Friday.

The following shelters will remain open for a 38-hour window between 5 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday: Highland Park, Santa Clarita, Skid Row, South Los Angeles, Sylmar, West Los Angeles, and Long Beach, said Tom Waldman of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The following shelters have been open since 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain open around the clock until 7 a.m. Sunday: Bell and Pomona, Waldman said.

The shelters in East San Gabriel Valley and Lancaster will not be participating in the 24-hour activation, Waldman said. However, Lancaster began extended hours of operation from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. beginning on Thursday evening, and the same hours will be in effect Friday through Saturday morning, Waldman said.

All Winter Shelter Program locations will remain open until March 1, 2017.

More information is available at LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program webpage www. LAHSA.org for shelter locations and transportation schedule. Also, information is available via the winter shelter hotline at (800) 548-6047, or by calling 211.

“Winter shelters provide shelter, warmth, food and comfort to homeless individuals during the cold and wet weather season,” Waldman said.

In addition to temporary emergency shelter, each program location provides access to supportive services and housing assistance. Pet accommodations are provided at some sites.

More than 1,400 beds will be available during the 2016-2017 Winter Shelter Program season across the city and county of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority coordinates the Winter Shelter Program in partnership with the California National Guard, the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles.

General information is available by calling LAHSA’s Crisis Housing Coordinator at (213) 225-8489.