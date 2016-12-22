VIDEO: Westside Collective Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market in Venice

Dec 22

The Love Shack, located on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, regularly showcases art and goods from local artists and artisans, and hosts a variety of events and wor

The Love Shack, located on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, regularly showcases art and goods from local artists and artisans, and hosts a variety of events and wor

0

Reviewed byonRating: