uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Westside Collective Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market in Venice

VIDEO: Westside Collective Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market in Venice

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Love Shack, located on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, regularly showcases art and goods from local artists and artisans, and hosts a variety of events and workshops. On December 17th, in collaboration with the Westside Collective, they hosted a pop-up Holiday Market, featuring eleven local brands, coordinated to promote gifting locally and ethically-made goods over the Holidays.

@theloveshack @westsidecollective @venice #holidaymarket

VIDEO: Westside Collective Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market in Venice Reviewed by on . The Love Shack, located on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, regularly showcases art and goods from local artists and artisans, and hosts a variety of events and wor The Love Shack, located on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, regularly showcases art and goods from local artists and artisans, and hosts a variety of events and wor Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top