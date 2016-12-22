The Love Shack, located on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, regularly showcases art and goods from local artists and artisans, and hosts a variety of events and workshops. On December 17th, in collaboration with the Westside Collective, they hosted a pop-up Holiday Market, featuring eleven local brands, coordinated to promote gifting locally and ethically-made goods over the Holidays.
VIDEO: Westside Collective Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market in Venice
