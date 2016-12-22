uclahealth.org
Alejandra Campoverdi Emerges in Race for 34th Congressional District Seat

Another candidate has emerged in the race for the 34th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Los Angeles, who is to become California attorney general.

Former White House staffer Alejandra Campoverdi is also a former employee of the Los Angeles Times and told the newspaper in an interview that her California upbringing and experience in Washington make her well-suited to represent the district.

“I  have a personal connection to the struggles of the people in this district, and I know how Washington works,” said Campoverdi, 37, who grew up in  Santa Monica. “I was raised by a single mother who emigrated from Mexico and by my grandmother. Every day I saw the sacrifices they made for our family and for the community.”

Campoverdi  worked in the White House from 2009-12, first as an assistant to a deputy chief of staff and later as deputy director of Hispanic media, The Times reported.

While at The Times in 2015, she worked with the publisher’s office on a video project about immigration and the American identity. She left in July to pursue opportunities with other media outlets.

Like many fellow candidates, Campoverdi  is vowing to “stand up against Donald Trump and his politics of hate,” The Times reported.

Other candidates vying for the seat include: Arturo Carmona, a Democrat and former top deputy for the Bernie Sanders campaign; Wendy Carrillo, a Democratic labor activist; Yolie Flores, a former LAUSD board member and a Democrat; Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles; Sara Hernandez, former staffer for Councilman Jose Huizar and a Democrat; Kenneth Mejia, a Green Party candidate; Raymond Meza, a Democrat and labor organizer with SEIU Local 721; and Karl Siganporia, a Republican.

 

Alejandra Campoverdi

