VIDEO: BOYB FOR THIS WEEK: DREAMER AND THE FREEDOM BARBER SHOP

Dec 21

Phil visits "Dreamer" in his Freedom Barbershop at the Veterans Administration and learns there can be much more to being a barber than just cutting hair... #ph

Phil visits "Dreamer" in his Freedom Barbershop at the Veterans Administration and learns there can be much more to being a barber than just cutting hair... #ph

0

Reviewed byonRating: