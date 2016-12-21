Sheriff’s Sergeant Donates Kidney to Former Trainee

A sheriff’s sergeant is recovering after giving one of his kidneys to save the life of his former trainee and friend, authorities said Wednesday.

A kidney taken from Sgt. Darrin Offringa of the sheriff’s Carson Station was successfully implanted into Deputy Kevin Ay of the sheriff’s Lakewood Station on Nov. 29, according to Deputy Lillian Peck of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men are recovering and plan to discuss their exchange Wednesday at the Hall of Justice, Peck said.

In 2013 Ay was diagnosed with renal failure and was in need of a donor kidney, Peck said. Offringa, who was assigned Ay as a patrol trainee in 2010, built a teacher-student relationship that grew into a work partnership and then into a “solid friendship,” prompting the sergeant to help his friend.

“Sergeant Offringa continued mentorship of his former trainee by demonstrating another level of human kindness, in the offering of a precious and valuable gift, to sustain the life and happiness of another,” a sheriff’s statement said.