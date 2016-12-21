Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving Murder of Two Young Women

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday in solving the murders of two young East Los Angeles women whose bodies were found alongside two Los Angeles freeways a few years ago.

The Los Angles City Council, at the request of First District Councilmember Gil Cedillo, approved $100,000 in rewards, $50,000 for each murder, for information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Michelle Lozano and Bree’Anna Guzman.

Lozano, who was a 17-year-old Lincoln Heights resident at the time of her murder, was last seen on April 24, 2011, and her body was found the next day alongside the Cesar Chavez Avenue offramp from the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in East Los Angeles, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

On December 26 of that same year, 22-year-old Guzman disappeared after walking to a Rite-Aid store at 111 E. Avenue 26, the statement said. Her body was found on Jan. 26, 2012, alongside the Riverside Drive on-ramp to the southbound Glendale (2) Freeway.

During the course of the investigations, detectives obtained evidence that links the two murders, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the murders was asked to contact the LAPD’s Robbery and Homicide Division at (213) 486-6890.