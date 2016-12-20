Thalians Presidents Club Holiday Brunch and Actors and Other Animals Fundraiser

I have been a member of The Thalians Presidents Club since we moved to L.A. over 35 years ago. It is gratifying to know that Dr. Irwin Lehroff, founder of this prestigious charitable organization, is still president. Hard working board members like the adorable Stephanie Hibler are still organizing fab events to raise funds to support mental health. This gala holiday brunch spectacular was held at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, and proceeds were given to UCLA Operation Mend, which provides mental health services to our wounded war veterans. A most noble cause indeed.

Among the guests dancing to the tunes of Gary Greene and his Big Band of Barristers were actress and emcee Kira Lorsch), Lou and Carla Ferrigno (“Incredible Hulk”), and our favorite Century City couple, Ruth Flinkman Marandy and her handsome hubby, Ben. This terrific twosome is among the most philanthropic people in town, and we are pleased to be one of their special friends.

Actors and Others for Animals, one of the oldest animal welfare organizations, celebrated its annual Joy to the Animals fundraiser. Awards were presented to Peter Marshall (Emmy award winning host of “Hollywood Squares”); George Pennacchio (entertainment reporter, ABC Eyewitness News); and comedienne Paula Poundstone. Paula quipped that she has two dogs, 14 cats and one ant, still alive from her ant farm. “M*A*S*H” alum, Jamie Farr, presented the Betty White Inspirational Award to his past co-star, Hotlips, Loretta Swit. The Emmy award-winning actress is passionate about animals, and has received numerous awards from animal protection organizations around the world.

Lovely lady of laughter, JoAnne Worley (“Laugh-In”) is president of the organization, and remarked what a joy it was to share your life with a rescue animal. For information how you can become involved, check out their website actorsandothers.com