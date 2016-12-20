Restaurants Galore at Century City Mall in 2017

With the Westfield Century City mall slated to reopen bigger and better than ever in 2017, some of the most anticipated openings are the food offerings that will be available. From restaurants, to bars and chocolate stores, there are a myriad of places where you’ll be able to grab a quick bite or linger over a leisurely meal at the Westfield Century City Mall in 2017.

Throughout the mall’s renovations, Century City-Westwood News has been keeping readers abreast of which new eateries are headed the mall’s way, including Mario Batali’s Eataly, Javier’s Mexican Restaurant, and Shake Shack.

However, we’ve taken the opportunity to include some of the places that haven’t yet been mentioned, so make sure to add them to your list of places to dine at Westfield Century City Mall in 2017.

Din Tai Fung

One of the most exciting new additions to the mall in January will be Din Tai Fung, a Taiwanese restaurant renowned for its delicious soup dumplings. Zagat calls the dumplings “little morsels of heaven.” People have been known to wait up to four hours to grab a seat at this renowned eatery. Din Tai Fung already has locations at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, and in Santa Clara, Torrance, Glendale and Arcadia. Come January, they’ll finally be on the Westside.

MidiCi

In the mood for pizza but don’t have a long lunch break? Then be sure to check out MidiCi, where the Neapolitan company will bake your non-GMO pizza in a lighting fast 90 seconds. Yes, you read that correctly. Appetizers also include fresh artisan burrata, fresh salads, brunch specials on weekends, wood-fire roasted coffee, a sommelier selected collection of white and red wines on tap, draft imported beers, and desserts – including authentic Italian gelato and a signature Nutella calzone. MidiCi plans to open in the summer.

Petros

Petros Benekos will open his Greek restaurant, appropriately named, Petros. He already has restaurants in El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Los Olivos and Santa Barbara. Head here for your favorite Greek fare including moussaka. He’s also opening two other outlets at the mall; Kafe, serving grilled calamari and spanokopita with other fare, and Kafe Bugatsa, which will offer coffee, wine and desserts. All three restaurants are slated to open in April.

Compartes Chocolatier

Have a hankering for local chocolate? Compartes Chocolatier, is a Los Angeles brand that has been whipping up delicious chocolate offerings since 1950. Jonathan Grahm helms the company these days and all of Compartes chocolates are created from scratch by hand every day. There are already two other stores on Melrose Avenue and on Barrington Avenue in Brentwood. Compartes Chocolatier is scheduled to open at the mall in April.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Last, but by no means least, if you’re looking for great coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters will serve up your favorite caffeinated beverages – both coffee and chocolate – beginning in April. Be sure to try their dark chocolate Mocha Draft Latte.