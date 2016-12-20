James Sully Joins Reed Smith in Century City

uclahealth.org
Sully has spent the past decade at Sheridan’s in London, but in his new position at Reed Smith, he will divide his time between the company’s Century City and London offices.

Steve Sessa, co-chair of the firm’s Entertainment & Media Industry Group in Century City said in a statement, “With the increasingly globalized nature of the entertainment business, [Sully] saw an opportunity to utilize the Reed Smith platform to better serve his clients. Anyone who has worked with, or against, James knows how talented he is, and Reed Smith is very fortunate to have him for many reasons, including his sterling reputation, his outstanding legal skills and his A-list client roster.”

Gregor Pryor, co-chair of the E&M industry group based in London added, “James is extremely well-respected in the legal market in the UK. We are very excited about the synergies of his experience and our existing client base and platform.

“We see the combination benefitting our clients in the United States and the UK.”

Among some of Sully’s clients are Sam Smith and Leona Lewis.

Cisca Mok, managing partner of the firm’s Century City office, said Sully’s “arrival in the Century City office deepens our entertainment and media practice, and we’re thrilled to have him onboard.”

Sully was named Entertainment Lawyer of the Year 2015 and 2016 by Lawyer Monthly.

 

