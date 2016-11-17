Two Former CA State Governors To Serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of Veterans Park Conservancy Advisory Council

Two former Governors of the State of California – one Democrat and one Republican – will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of the Veterans Park Conservancy (VPC) Veterans Advisory Council, it was announced today, Monday, November 14th, 2016 in Los Angeles by VPC Executive Director Curtis Mack.

Former US Senator and Governor Pete Wilson [R] and former Governor Gray Davis [D] are themselves both veterans. Gov. Wilson served as an infantry officer in the US Marine Corps in the 1950s, with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Gov. Davis was a Vietnam-era US Army Captain with battlefield experience.

Since 1986, VPC – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – has partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to honor and serve veterans at the 388-acre West Los Angeles VA Campus by helping to salute fallen heroes and to provide the best possible healing environment for today’s veterans and their families.

With the assistance of donors and stakeholders, VPC helps to preserve and enhance the WLA VA Campus, including its historic buildings, lands and ‘Arlington of the West’ National Cemetery with 88,000 graves. Successful projects have included construction of a magnificent Gateway Landmark Plaza, 1.5 miles of elegant perimeter fencing, and refurbishment of a Women Veterans Rose Garden.

Reacting to the appointment, Gov. Wilson said, “I am honored to serve on the VPC Veterans Advisory Committee. The grounds of the VA in West Los Angeles represent the debt of gratitude and deserved tribute we owe to all the men and women who have served our country and defeated our enemies. We owe it to them to make livable and comfortable what is now their home.”

Gov. Davis said, “The West Los Angeles VA campus stands as an important salute to our military veterans – past, present and future. The VPC works to ensure this land is protected and, when possible, improved to provide a place of rest, camaraderie and healing for all who served. It is our responsibility and our honor to pay tribute to those who dedicated themselves to protect our freedoms.”