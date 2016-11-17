Two Former CA State Governors To Serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of Veterans Park Conservancy Advisory Council

Two former Governors of the State of California – one Democrat and one Republican – will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of the Veterans Park Conservancy (VPC) Veterans Advisory Council, it was announced today, Monday, November 14th, 2016 in Los Angeles by VPC Executive Director Curtis Mack.
Former US Senator and Governor Pete Wilson [R] and former Governor Gray Davis [D] are themselves both veterans. Gov. Wilson served as an infantry officer in the US Marine Corps in the 1950s, with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Gov. Davis was a Vietnam-era US Army Captain with battlefield experience.
Since 1986, VPC – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – has partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to honor and serve veterans at the 388-acre West Los Angeles VA Campus by helping to salute fallen heroes and to provide the best possible healing environment for today’s veterans and their families.
With the assistance of donors and stakeholders, VPC helps to preserve and enhance the WLA VA Campus, including its historic buildings, lands and ‘Arlington of the West’ National Cemetery with 88,000 graves. Successful projects have included construction of a magnificent Gateway Landmark Plaza, 1.5 miles of elegant perimeter fencing, and refurbishment of a Women Veterans Rose Garden.
Reacting to the appointment, Gov. Wilson said, “I am honored to serve on the VPC Veterans Advisory Committee. The grounds of the VA in West Los Angeles represent the debt of gratitude and deserved tribute we owe to all the men and women who have served our country and defeated our enemies. We owe it to them to make livable and comfortable what is now their home.”
Gov. Davis said, “The West Los Angeles VA campus stands as an important salute to our military veterans – past, present and future. The VPC works to ensure this land is protected and, when possible, improved to provide a place of rest, camaraderie and healing for all who served. It is our responsibility and our honor to pay tribute to those who dedicated themselves to protect our freedoms.”
ArtfemmeNovember 17, 2016 at 2:46 pm
“Successful projects have included construction of a magnificent Gateway Landmark Plaza, 1.5 miles of elegant perimeter fencing, and refurbishment of a Women Veterans Rose Garden.”
Such boolasheeta. Where is the veteran’s housing, including the promised rehabilitation of existing vacant buildings ? Where is the tent city (with mental health and other services) on the grounds for those with PTSD who cannot stand confinement indoors ? Where is the RV park (with mental health and other services) to get the vets who own RVs off local streets ? Gateway Landmark Plaza etc., my sweet patootie. Use the land to give the veterans the services and safety that they need, as “the park” was deeded to do way back right after the Civil War.
Robert L. RosebrockNovember 18, 2016 at 5:51 am
Veterans Park Conservancy (VPC), aka Veterans Park Conspiracy, is a wealthy and powerful Bretnwood homeowner group that operates unders the illusion and ruse of a Veterans organization.
VPC has a 501.c 3 non-profit corporation status and the National Taxonomy of Exempt Entities (NTEE) Classification System assigns codes to non-profits based on an organization’s primary functions.
In VPC’s case, the group was assigned the following NTEE Codes and Classifications:
• (S20) Community, Neighborhood Development Improvement;
• (C30) Natural Resource Conservation and Protection;
Clearly, this is a conspiracy to overtake Veterans land deeded exclusively as a National Home for disable Veterans and convert it into a public park.
VPC is one of the nine VA real estate deals that was adjudicated in Federal Court to be “unauthorized by law and therefore void.”
The VA’s fraudulent settlement agreement that promised to end Veteran homelessness by the end of 2015 is another conspiratorial hijacking of Veterans land that is now making VPC’s illegal real estate deal “legal,” along with UCLA baseball diamond, private, wealthy Brentwood School’s sports complex, etc.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans as thousands upon thousands of war-injured and impoverished Veterans live at skid row and in back-alley squalor instead of on these once-sacred grounds.
Two former California governors supporting this sham is nothing compared to the list of “Government Agencies” listed on VPC’s website that includes former U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and G.W. Bush along with several former U.S. Secretaries of the VA, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, etc.
Check their list of “Community Friends” that includes homeowner groups with some of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the nation — Bel-Air, Westwood, Brentwood, etc., including National Parks Services which validates that this is a National Public Park.
Check their list of donors that include billionaire Eli Broad, Mrs. George Barrie IV, aka Carolina Winston Barrie, a so-called descendant of land donor Arcadia B. de Baker, etc. This list looks like an extension of the “Forbes 400” list.
VPC personafies the wealth and power that control and dominate Veterans land as their own fiefdom at the expense of disabled and destitute Veterans.
What’s happened at the Los Angeles VA / National Veterans Home is the biggest land-fraud swindle in American history compounded by some of the most heinous crimes committed against humanity on American soil — against war-injured and impoverished homeless Veterans.
These perpetrators all have blood on their hands and need to be evicted from these sacred grounds, posthaste.
“Save Our Veterans Land” and “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME.”
God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!
michael sedanoNovember 18, 2016 at 9:47 am
VPC more rightfully stands for Veterans Park Conspiracy, particularly with the addition of two turncoats to the land grabbers who would turn Veteran land into a private preserve for the wealthy neighbors of the West LA Veterans complex. As one ex-congressman observed, “how much land is enough?” but in this case, it isn’t that the VPC and their ilk have enough land of their own, now they want to carve off a chunk of West LA land to their private interests.
Tolstoy tells a tale of “how much land does a man need” that speaks to the Veterans being denied their land by the land-grabbers. At the end of the tale, the land needed is a burial plot. Given their way, these two washed-up politicians and turncoats to fellow Veterans would have the West LA land shrink to a plot bury the men and women whose lives and health were given over to service to the nation.
What a shameful action these covetous private citizens are engaging, and how much more shameful that the ex-governors should join the Veterans Park Conspiracy.
Robin Rustan (Rusty)November 24, 2016 at 7:28 am
To set the Record Straight, The” VPC” Veterans Park Conservancy does nothing for disabled Veterans with all that they claim they do they destroy any tranquility on the WVALA Campus for their own personal gain.
When Bob Rosebrock contacted http://www.vfvs.com early on for support and educated me on The Great Land Deed of 1888 I knew as the founder of http://www.vfvs.com also 100% service-connected Disabled Veteran and Life Time Member of CPVA California Paralyzed Veterans of America that served in Vietnam that Congressman Waxman and Senator Feinstein had to accountable for the Oath they all took to Protect this Great Land Deed of 1888.
I have followed Bob Rosebrock work from the beginning and have been to many of the Sunday protests with the Old Veterans Guard and give him 100% support to make change at the WVALA by supporting the Great Land Deed of 1888 In 2006 http://www.vfvs.com went to Washington DC for the Old Veterans Guard and I presented the Great Land Deed to all politicians including Congressman Waxman, Senator Boxer and Senator Feinstien and asked them to honor and support the Old Veterans Guard to make new Veterans Homes on the Campus of the WVALA and evict all land deals made by the Veterans Park Conservancy. They all listened with a deaf ear and are now trying to prosecute Bob Rosebrock for his Veterans Advocacy Work by bringing the real truth to WVALA. and exposing the fraud by politicians who could care less about disabled Veterans needing a home that was granted to them in 1888. The Old Veterans Home was granted for all combat wounded Veterans who are on the streets of LA instead of being taken care of by the Great Land Deed of 1888 that was put in place by great patriots who had a vision that was stolen by crooked politicians.
Instead VPC for the past 35 years with Congressman Waxman and Senator Feinstien they have stolen the land for personal gain and lined their pockets with private land deals that left millions of disabled Veterans homeless in Los Angeles, California, under the guise of “VPC ” The Veterans Park Conservancy has stolen this land never ever thinking to improve the Old Veterans Home with new plans to expand housing for emergency usage of all the disabled Veterans who certainly need a safe place to land after Warfare are denied access to the WVALA by the Veterans Park Conservancy and crooked politicians and WVALA Cops not abiding the Federal Court decisions to Honor the Great Land Deed of 1888 instead using their powerful connections to Overturn the Federal Court decision in 2008 to make all land deals by crocked politicians Good Again and destroy the Old Veterans Guard s work led by Bob Rosebrock with the Old Veterans Home a place where disabled Veterans are not allowed while “VPC ” The Veterans Park Conservancy throws huge fundraisers, running marathons, for the public interest violating the Great Land Deed time and time again. Not giving one dime to support disabled Veterans with their phony fundraisers the VPC should go to Jail for all the wrongdoings instead of trying put Bob Rosebrock in jail for raising Old Glory the United States Flag on the main gates to bring awareness to WVALA Great Land Scam by VPC Veterans Park Conservancy.
I remember a Sunday protest that I was involved with Bob Rosebrock as a concerned disabled Veteran and Donna Biter the head director of the WVALA ordered all patients to not go to the Sunday protests after the fact we had close to 200 disabled Veterans show up in platoon formation the Sunday before that wanted to protest the land scam by the WVALA and were told if they showed up ever again that these service-connected disabled Veterans would be KICKED OUT of the WVALA Hospital and deny medical care for protesting in any Sunday events that occur on Sundays with the Old Veterans Guard.
I hope President Trump does make rules and regulations change so these politician’s and government workers can be fired for wrongdoings inside the VA Hospitals nation wide instead of being protected so there is finally some accountability for those that take an Oath to Protect the Great Land Deed when they are sworn in to Federal Office?
Robin (Rusty) Rustan
Proud Member of the Old Veterans Gaurd
Disabled Vietnam Veteran
http://www.vfvs.com
