Letter to the Editor

Dear Sirs:

Our family was saddened to learn of the proposed demolition of Brentwood’s last remaining historical building. Many of you may not know that a huge 14-unit condominium project is planned to replace the commercial building on the south side of San Vicente Blvd., at the corner and west of Gorham Ave. The building currently houses Peet’s Coffee, Subway, and Republic Bank. The building was built in 1928 and was one of the first commercial properties on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. San Vicente at that time consisted of mostly scattered houses and vacant lots with the Pacific Electric Railway running in the median. The building was home to Brentwood Hardware and Feed and later our branch library and Brentwood Stationery.

Its quaint Spanish architecture blended well with the atmosphere of Brentwood and is much more significant than the Barry Building or even the Coral trees. This building should be a historical landmark.

We have lived in Brentwood since 1963 and have shopped at the many merchants that have occupied this building. We have admired its historical significance and appearance. But when it is gone, Brentwood will be reduced to just another insignificant row of tall buildings.

Dave Cox

Los Angeles, CA 90049